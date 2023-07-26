African heads of State are in St. Petersburg to strengthen ties

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Russian trade in Africa accounts for a mere one percent of foreign direct investment on the continent. African heads of State are in St. Petersburg this week for a two-day Russia-Africa economic and humanitarian summit. The Russians say it aims to foster mutually beneficial cooperation and partnerships. It was first held in 2019 with a commitment to continue meeting every three years. Crystal Orderson looks at what's at stake for Africa.
July 26, 2023
