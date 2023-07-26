World Share

Committee unveils Olympic Torch one year ahead of the Games

It's exactly a year until the start of the summer Olympics in Paris. On Wednesday the official countdown clock was unveiled and the head of the International Olympic Committee issued official invitations to the world's athletes. Preparations for the games are underway and the River Seine has been the focus of a big clean up, with public swimming allowed for the first time in many years. Simon McGregor-Wood takes a look.