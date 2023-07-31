POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Junta warns against armed intervention by ECOWAS
02:50
World
Junta warns against armed intervention by ECOWAS
In Niger more senior politicians from the ousted government have been detained following last week's military coup. There's been widespread condemnation. Germany has become the latest to susped aid, after the European Union and France cut their financial support. West African leaders have been holding emergency talks, where they've given the junta just a week to restore democratic rule. They say they haven't ruled out military intervention. Kubra Akkoc has more.
July 31, 2023
