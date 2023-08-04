World Share

Sweden and Demark Under More Fire For Allowing Quran Burnings

Protesters in Sweden burned the Quran once again following demonstrations outside the country's parliament. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan responded sharply, suggesting that Sweden's unacceptable behaviour cannot remain under the guise of freedom of expression any longer. Over the past year, Turkiye has voiced strong opposition to growing anti-Muslim hate crimes in Nordic countries. Both Sweden and its neighbour Denmark have come under pressure for allowing anti-Islamic acts to take place. The frequent burning of the Muslim holy book has set off waves of protests across several countries, including Iraq, Iran and Pakistan. Denmark's Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen recently said the country will seek ways to make the burning of the Quran illegal for the sake of its own national security. Meanwhile, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation convened an emergency meeting to discuss appropriate action to curb the growing tide of Islamophobia. Guests: Jan Rath Professor at the University of Amsterdam Tarik Oguzlu Professor at Aydin University