What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

ECOWAS meeting in Niamey with junta fails to take place

A delegation from the regional ECOWAS alliance has left Niger's capital without meeting with the ruling junta. Mass protests are continuing across the country against international sanctions and what protesters are calling foreign interference. The military has now lifted the curfew that's been in place since the armed forces overthrew the elected President Mohammad Bazoum. Sena Saylan reports.