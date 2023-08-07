POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
ECOWAS deadline to reinstate ousted President Bazoum expires
03:16
World
ECOWAS deadline to reinstate ousted President Bazoum expires
Flight tracking date shows no planes flying over Niger. The military junta has closed the country's airspace, warning of a potential foreign attack. A deadline set by the West African regional bloc, ECOWAS, to reinstate President Mohamed Bazoum has expired. He was ousted two weeks ago, with ECOWAS threatening a military intervention to restore democracy. The junta has announced it will end military cooperation with France, the former colonial power. And in a bid to hold onto power, it's requested help from the Russian Wagner mercenary group. Kubra Akkoc reports.
August 7, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?