World Share

First group of asylum seekers board the Bibby Stockholm barge

The first migrants have finally boarded a barge in Portland Harbour on the south coast of England, as part of a controversial rehousing scheme. The UK government says 500 male asylum seekers will eventually stay on board - for periods of up to nine months - while their asylum applications are processed. The Bibby Stockholm has been likened by some critics to a prison and opposition politicians say the problem lies with the UK’s slow and bureaucratic asylum process. Simon McGregor-Wood reports from Portland.