At least 41 feared dead in migrant shipwreck off Italian island
Italian authorities say 41 migrants have drowned off the Sicilian Island of Lampedusa after their boat capsized. Four survivors told rescuers that they set off from Sfax in Tunisia last week and sank on their way to Italy. More than 1800 people have died so far this year attempting to make the crossing from North Africa to Euroope. An investigation is underway. Rahul Radhakrishnan explains.
August 9, 2023
