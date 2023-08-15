POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
How has Trump’s fourth indictment impacted his popularity?
How has Trump’s fourth indictment impacted his popularity?
Former US President Donald Trump and several of his associates have until August 25 to surrender themselves to a Georgia court after a grand jury voted to indict them on several charges. It's Trump's fourth indictment, but constitutes the most serious threat to his potential second run at the presidency. David Dunn of the University of Birmingham explains how Republican voters are reacting to this latest charge.
August 15, 2023
