British nurse sentenced to life in prison over baby murders
02:19
World
British nurse sentenced to life in prison over baby murders
British nurse Lucy Letby was sentenced to life imprisonment on Monday for murdering 7 new born babies and attempting to murder 6 more. She became the UK’s most prolific child murderer when she was convicted on Friday in a court in Manchester. The judge passing sentence said she had conducted a cruel and cynical campaign of child murder which bordered on sadism and she should never be released. TRT World's Europe Correspondent Simon McGregor-Wood reports.
August 21, 2023
