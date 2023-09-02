POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Fighting intensifies between the YPG terror group, Arab tribes Syria's Deir Ezzor
02:41
World
Fighting has intensified between the YPG terror group and local Arab tribes in Syria's Deir Ezzor province. According to local reports, the tribes have captured several checkpoints belonging to the terror group. Dozens of people are reported to have been killed, including civilians. The fallout between the factions escalated after the YPG arrested an Arab commander who heads the so-called Deir Ezzor military council. Ilyas Avci reports.
September 2, 2023
