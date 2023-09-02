POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
US President Joe Biden to visit storm-hit Florida on Saturday
02:22
World
US President Joe Biden to visit storm-hit Florida on Saturday
Joe Biden is heading to Florida on Saturday to inspect the destruction caused by Hurricane Idalia. Just days after the storm slammed into the state, residents are returning to their homes to take stock of what's left, but power has yet to be restored to several communities. The cleanup effort is just the beginning, and will require millions of dollars of federal aid. Yasmine El-Sabawi reports.
September 2, 2023
