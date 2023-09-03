World Share

Dozens injured in clashes between rival Eritrean groups

More than 100 people have been injured in violent clashes in Tel Aviv between Eritrean government supporters celebrating an Eritrea Day event and opponents of President Isaias Afwerki. It prompted Israeli police to fire stun grenades to break up the protests, while some protesters threw stones at officers. Israel's government has called the protesters a security threat and says it intends to deport them back home or to another country. Shoaib Hasan has the latest.