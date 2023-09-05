POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
UN chief urges world to make Africa 'renewable energy superpower'
02:00
World
UN chief urges world to make Africa 'renewable energy superpower'
African leaders are meeting in Kenya for the first ever African Climate Summit. The continent accounts for a fraction of the world’s emissions but its 600 million people face some of the most damaging effects of climate change. Leaders are hoping for the developed world to help pay for their transition to green energy but they disagree on how quickly African economies should abandon oil and gas. Simon McGregor-Wood has more.
September 5, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?