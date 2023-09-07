POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Musk’s SpaceX sued over alleged discrimination in hiring policy
02:09
World
Musk’s SpaceX sued over alleged discrimination in hiring policy
The US Department of Justice is suing Elon Musk's SpaceX for what it says is discrimination against asylum seekers and refugees who apply for jobs at the company. SpaceX has received billions of dollars in US government contracts. Musk says his company deals in national security, and can therefore only hire American citizens. But as Yasmine el Sabawi reports, the government disagrees.
September 7, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?