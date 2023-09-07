World Share

Musk’s SpaceX sued over alleged discrimination in hiring policy

The US Department of Justice is suing Elon Musk's SpaceX for what it says is discrimination against asylum seekers and refugees who apply for jobs at the company. SpaceX has received billions of dollars in US government contracts. Musk says his company deals in national security, and can therefore only hire American citizens. But as Yasmine el Sabawi reports, the government disagrees.