POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Storm Daniel kills almost 6,000 people in country's east
02:25
World
Storm Daniel kills almost 6,000 people in country's east
Ten thousand people are missing after unprecedented flooding in eastern Libya. Government officials have put the death toll at almost six thousand while a Red Cross official would only describe the death toll as "huge". Worst effected in the port city of Derna, where two dams burst over the weekend. Rescue efforts have been complicated by continuing political divisions between the western backed government in Tripoli and a rival one based in Tobruk. Simon McGregor-Wood has more.
September 12, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?