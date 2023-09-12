World Share

Storm Daniel kills almost 6,000 people in country's east

Ten thousand people are missing after unprecedented flooding in eastern Libya. Government officials have put the death toll at almost six thousand while a Red Cross official would only describe the death toll as "huge". Worst effected in the port city of Derna, where two dams burst over the weekend. Rescue efforts have been complicated by continuing political divisions between the western backed government in Tripoli and a rival one based in Tobruk. Simon McGregor-Wood has more.