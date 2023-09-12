POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Survivor hope fades in Moroccan earthquake aftermath
Survivor hope fades in Moroccan earthquake aftermath
Hope of finding survivors is fading in Morocco, which is still reeling from a magnitude 6.8 earthquake that struck the country last week. The number of dead is creeping with each passing day. So far, at least three thousand people have died and more than five thousand five hundred (5,500) are injured. Survivors are struggling in makeshift tents with many complaining about the slow pace of government aid. Daniella Robertson reports from Amizmiz in Morocco.
September 12, 2023
