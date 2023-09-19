World Share

Did Years of Political Turmoil Leave Libya Vulnerable to Deadly Floods?

A devastating flood in Libya has claimed thousands of lives after a powerful storm caused the collapse of two dams. Nearly a quarter of Derna has been destroyed. But the scale of the destruction and lives lost could have been avoided. That's according to the UN which called on political factions to overcome deadlocks to ensure aid is delivered. Experts have long warned of the potential dangers of the dams as they were built in the mid-1970s and had not been maintained for over 20 years. International search and rescue teams are in Libya, including Turkiye's AFAD aid agency. Search teams are looking for a reported 10,000 people who are still missing in the aftermath of the floods that struck last week. Several thousand people have lost their lives, adding to the misery of conflict and division since Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown 12 years ago. The oil-rich country has been divided by rival factions in east and west since 2014. An all out civil war followed, only to be paused by a shaky ceasefire forged in 2020. Guests: Guma el Gamaty Head of Taghyeer Party Tim Eaton Senior Research Fellow at Chatham House