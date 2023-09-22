POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
One on One: Montenegrin President Jakov Milatovic
10:00
World
One on One: Montenegrin President Jakov Milatovic
In April, Jakov Milatovic won the presidential election, ousting Milo Djukanovic, Montenegro's ruler of 30 years. Following this, the pro-EU Europe Now Movement (PES) claimed victory in June, leading to the nomination of PES leader Milojko Spajic as prime minister designate. As Milatovic seeks to form a stable government in Montenegro's fragmented political landscape, he also faces the challenge of balancing ties in the Balkan region with the EU accession process. TRT World sat down with Jakov Milatovic to talk about the Ukraine war, the latest Balkan tensions, and Montenegro-Türkiye relations.
September 22, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?