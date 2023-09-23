POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
One on One Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen
12:25
World
One on One Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen
The Russia-Ukraine war has led to Finland and Sweden shedding their long-maintained military neutrality. Finland became the 31st member of NATO in April after Türkiye's parliament voted to approve its application - while Sweden's accession process is ongoing. TRT World sat down with Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen to talk about the country's NATO membership, the impact of the war and Finland's relationship with Türkiye.
September 23, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?