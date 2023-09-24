POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Former museum has been converted into a technology center for the youth
02:20
World
Former museum has been converted into a technology center for the youth
In the heart of Albania's capital Tirana stands a peculiar structure, a pyramid that once served as a bizarre memorial to the country's paranoid communist dictator, Enver Hoxha. Isolated from the rest of the world, Albania was ruled by Hoxha for four decades. But now, this brutalist building is beginning to symbolise the transformation of the Balkan nation. Ayse Ejupi has the story.
September 24, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?