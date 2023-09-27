POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
France takes action to combat school bullying
France takes action to combat school bullying
The French Government has announced new measures to curb the growing problem of bullying in French schools. The move comes after the suicide of two children this year, one of them earlier this month days after the new school year began. The new decrees will allow local authorities to move bullies from schools, refer them directly to prosecutors and strengthen measures against them online. Our Europe correspondent Simon McGregor-Wood has more.
September 27, 2023
