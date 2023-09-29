World Share

Record numbers of migrants struggle to enter US for better life

The crisis at the US-Mexico border shows no sign of slowing down, as record numbers of migrants continue to make the desperate and dangerous journey to America. The Mexican government has begun transporting people away from its southern border to other locations, from where they can start the American asylum process. Authorities report deploying nearly two hundred vehicles to move over 8,000 migrants. Andy Roesgen sent this report from Texas.