POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
US House votes to oust Republican Speaker McCarthy from office
02:24
World
US House votes to oust Republican Speaker McCarthy from office
For the first time in US history, members of the House of Representatives have voted to remove their speaker. The motion to oust Kevin McCarthy from his post was brought by far-right Republican congressman, Matt Gaetz. He accused McCarthy of failing to follow through on guarantees he made to hard-liners upon his election. He's also accused of striking a secret deal with the White House to maintain military aid to Ukraine as part of a package to continue government funding. Craig Boswell in Washington reports on an unprecedented day in American politics.
October 4, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?