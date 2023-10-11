World Share

An Ancient Albanian City Preserves Its History While Transforming For the Future

Durres is one of Albania's oldest cities, with more than 3000 years of recorded history. Since ancient times, Durres has been a vital economic hub and gateway into the Balkan peninsula, and has borne the footprints of several invasions. Now, modern multi-storey buildings are rising next to ancient sites, where a new luxury yacht harbour is redefining the city's skyline. Critics say the transformation threatens to erase the traces of old civilisations. Omer Saraci went to Durres to see the situation for himself. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp