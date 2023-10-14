World Share

Poles head to 'most important vote since fall of communism'

Sunday's election in Poland is hailed as the country's most important since the fall of communism. The nationalist Law and Justice Party is seeking an unprecedented third term. Since it came to power in 2015, it has overseen rapid economic growth but has also triggered a deepening conflict with the EU. The party is leading in the polls but could be forced into a coalition. Simon McGregor-Wood reports from Warsaw.