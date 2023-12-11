World Share

British PM Rishi Sunak gives evidence to UK COVID inquiry

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has been giving evidence to the country’s Covid-19 enquiry. He was Chancellor of The Exchequer at the time and responsible for managing the UK’s finances. He was a sceptic of lockdowns and their impact on the economy. On Tuesday Sunak’s new law to push through the deportation of illegal migrants to Rwanda will be voted on with a growing threat of a rebellion by many of his own MP’s. Simon McGregor-Wood has more.