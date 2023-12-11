POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
British PM Rishi Sunak gives evidence to UK COVID inquiry
British PM Rishi Sunak gives evidence to UK COVID inquiry
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has been giving evidence to the country’s Covid-19 enquiry. He was Chancellor of The Exchequer at the time and responsible for managing the UK’s finances. He was a sceptic of lockdowns and their impact on the economy. On Tuesday Sunak’s new law to push through the deportation of illegal migrants to Rwanda will be voted on with a growing threat of a rebellion by many of his own MP’s. Simon McGregor-Wood has more.
December 11, 2023
