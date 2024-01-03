POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Somalia recalls ambassador to Ethiopia after controversial deal
01:44
World
Somalia recalls ambassador to Ethiopia after controversial deal
Somalia is promising to defend its territory by any legal means after Ethiopia signed an initial agreement with the self-declared republic of Somaliland to access one of its ports along the Red Sea. In exchange for access to the port, landlocked Ethiopia could become the first country to recognise Somaliland - which claimed independence in 1991. But the Somali government sees Somaliland as part of its territory and says Ethiopia's action endangers peace in the Horn of Africa. Chuck Nwosu reports
January 3, 2024
