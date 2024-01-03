What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

Has Islamophobia in Europe increased after 7th Oct?

Israel’s offensive in Gaza has ignited passionate protests around the world. But it’s also triggered a backlash against Muslims with a spike in cases of discrimination and hate speech. Are the events in Gaza being used to justify Islamophobia and anti-Palestinian sentiment? Guests: Massoud Shadjareh Chairman of The Islamic Human Rights Commission Anas Altikriti CEO of the Cordoba Foundation Maggie Slavin Operations Director at CAIR-Chicago Anas Mustapha Head of Public Advocacy at CAGE