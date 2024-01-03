World Share

The New York Times accused of using allegations of Hamas sexual violence to spread propaganda

Miral Alter, the sister of one of the victims of Hamas's October 7 cross-border attack, has called out The New York Times after the US outlet published an article about Hamas weaponising sexual violence and suggested her sister Gal Abdush had been raped. Alter has accused the American publication of misleading her family into believing the article was in memory of her sister and not a propaganda piece.