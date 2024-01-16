POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Tehran launches strikes on Israeli 'espionage centres' in Iraq
02:08
World
Tehran launches strikes on Israeli 'espionage centres' in Iraq
Iraq has recalled its ambassador to Iran for consultations. This was after four people were killed when the Revolutionary Guards carried out attacks on what they claim are espionage centers in the Iraqi city of Erbil. The US has condemned the strikes calling it 'irresponsible'. It's not the first time Erbil has come under Iranian fire, but has heightened fears of an escalation in the Middle East. Isabella Bull reports.
January 16, 2024
