World Share

US re-designates Yemen's Houthis as 'terrorist' group

Former president Donald Trump had designated the Iran-backed group a foreign terrorist organisation before he left office, only for the Biden administration to de-list the Houthis in 2021. That move was meant to facilitate the delivery of aid to Yemen, which has been the site of the world’s worst humanitarian crisis since war broke out in 2014. From Washington, Yasmine El-Sabawi reports on what’s changed.