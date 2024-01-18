World Share

IGAD Summit addresses Somalia-Ethiopia tensions and regional concerns

The East African regional bloc, IGAD, is hosting an extraordinary summit in Uganda. On its agenda is the war in Sudan and an argument between Mogadishu and Addis Ababa. Somalia has expressed deep concern over Ethiopia's promise to recognise Somaliland, in exchange for naval and commercial access to the Somaliland coastline. Ethiopia says it's not attending the summit because of 'overlapping schedules'. Obaida Hitto reports.