Biden Warns of Spillover From Ukraine As Zelenskyy Says Moscow Has War Plans For Balkans

Ever since Russia launched its attack on Ukraine nearly two years ago, US President Joe Biden has justified sending more than 75 billion dollars in aid to Kiev, for one purpose. To contain Russian aggression. And now Biden is warning about possible spillover effects on southeastern Europe. His remarks came after Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he has information about Moscow's next possible war in the Balkans. The region has been divided ever since Russia launched its attack back in 2022. In response, the EU has sped up accession talks with several countries, including plans to open negotiations with Bosnia and Herzegovina in March. High Representative for Bosnia and Herzegovina Christian Schmidt recently talked with Across the Balkans, where he assessed the current situation in Bosnia. Schmidt said despite fears of a new conflict as a result of increasing separatist rhetoric in the country, there are no activities that would lead to war.