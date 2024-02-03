World Share

US conducts strikes on Iranian-backed militias in Iraq and Syria

The US had signaled for days that retaliatory air-strikes against Iranian-backed militias were coming and on Friday night they did 85 targets located at 7 facilities in Iraq and Syria were struck, including command and control operations, intelligence-gathering centers, and supply chain facilities of Iran's Revolutionary Guard and their proxy-militias. Shahram Akbarzadeh is a Professor of Middle East Politics at Deakin University and Senior Fellow at the Middle East Council joins us to give some analysis on the US' latest the retaliatory strike. He answers the questions about America's move and how Iran will react, whether this will led to a wider region conflict or a proxy war.