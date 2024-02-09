POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
The Capitol Hill Show | Episode 6: Ted Cruz | Trailer
Pursuit of the American dream or an invasion. America's migrant crisis is a central issue ahead of elections. As millions cross the US border, Washington is divided. Texas has decided to take matters into its own hands. The Biden administration muzzles the press and hides the unfolding humanitarian crisis. And the Lone Star state isn't alone in its stand against the federal government. Tim Constantine sits down with Texas Senator Ted Cruz to discuss how illegal migration is tearing the country apart. Watch the Capitol Hill Show on Feb 9, 23:30GMT on TRT World.
February 9, 2024
