World Share

NATO's newest member Finland holds a presidential run-off

Former Foreign Minister Pekka Haa-visto is up against ex prime minister Alexander Stubb who narrowly won the first round last month. Both candidates are considered pro-European and were previous supporters of non-alignment until Russia's invasion of Ukraine. While the Prime Miister heads the government, Finland's President leads foreign policy and is the Commander-in-chief of the Finnish armed forces. For more on this the advisor for MEP in European Parliament Marian Duris explains more