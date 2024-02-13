POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Russia puts Estonian PM, Baltic politicians on wanted list
02:30
World
Russia puts Estonian PM, Baltic politicians on wanted list
Russia is planning for a military confrontation with NATO in the next ten years and is preparing to double its forces on the alliance’s eastern front. That’s the assessment of Estonia’s intelligence services released on Tuesday, the same day Estonia’s prime minister appeared on a wanted list published by Russia’s Interior Ministry. Simon McGregor-Wood has more on the rising tensions between Russia and the West.
February 13, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?