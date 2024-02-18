POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
World leaders stress urgency in addressing global conflicts
04:20
World
World leaders stress urgency in addressing global conflicts
The conflict in Ukraine has been high on the agenda at the Munich Security Conference in Germany. At the meeting, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made an urgent appeal for more weapons as his country's war with Russia drags on. Our Editor-at-large Yusuf Erim has been covering the conference and spoke with former CIA director, David Petraeus, about Washington's support for Kiev.
February 18, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?