US says Ukraine facing 'catastrophic' arms shortage
An internal US assessment says Ukraine is facing a potentially catastrophic shortage of ammunition and air defences. Dwindling supplies of ammunition are already having an impact on front line operations, and may have played a significant role in the loss of the key strategic town of Avdiivka. Joel Flynn has spoken to Ukrainian soldiers on the front line about the shifting conflict, and sent us this exclusive report.
February 23, 2024
