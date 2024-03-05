POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Internet blackout in Sudan cuts comms for millions
13:56
World
Internet blackout in Sudan cuts comms for millions
Sudan has been regularly hit by internet blackouts since the war broke out almost a year ago. The disruptions are making it difficult for millions who have fled the fighting to connect with their loved ones. Touched by immense suffering in Gaza, an American prisoner has donated his earnings towards relief efforts for the Palestinian people. Israel has revised the lyrics of its Eurovision entry after the original submission which referenced Hamas' October 7 attack was rejected. India is in the spotlight after a tourist was allegedly gang raped. Is Biden too old to lead? And, just months before the US polls, campaigners are pulling out all the stops to boost voter registration.
March 5, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?