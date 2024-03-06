POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
15:52
World
Ukraine Proposes To Make Joint Weapons Production Centres in the Balkans
Fears are growing that the conflict in Ukraine could spill over, not only to neighbouring countries like Moldova, but the wider region. To shore-up support for Kiev, Albania hosted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other Western Balkan leaders. The participants agreed to supply more weapons to Ukraine, with Zelenskyy promoting an idea of setting up joint arms production across the region. But a final 12-point statement lacked some tough calls against Russia, thanks to the intervention of long-time Kremlin ally, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic. Omer Saraci has more from Tirana. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp
March 6, 2024
