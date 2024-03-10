World Share

Voters head to polls on Sunday to elect new Parliament

Voters in Portugal go to the polls on Sunday in a snap election triggered by a corruption scandal. It brought down the centre left government of Antonio Costa whose Socialist Party had been in power since 2016. Polls show that neither the Socialists nor a new centre right coalition will win a majority, and that a new "far right" party will make gains due to growing frustration with mainstream politics. Simon McGregor-Wood looks ahead.