Sweden brings cutting-edge submarines, fighter jets into NATO alliance
World
The Swedish flag will be raised outside NATO headquarters in Brussels later, as the country officially becomes the 32nd member of the military alliance. It follows Finland's accession last year and has been prompted by Russia's attack on Ukraine. Sweden's membership gives the alliance a significant strategic boost on its northern flank and brings with it a strong military. Simon McGregor-Wood has more.
March 11, 2024
