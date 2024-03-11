World Share

Instability feared as Chega demands a role in government

Portugal's far-right Chega party has warned of instability in the country, if it's not invited to be a part of a new government there. It comes after a snap election saw the centre-right Democratic Alliance win the most votes, but fail to garner an outright majority. The leader of the party has said he would refuse to negotiate with Chega about forming a coalition. TRT World' Joel Flynn has more.