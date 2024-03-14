What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war

World Share

Portugal Election: Why is the far-right rising in Portugal?

A small far-right political party shakes up an age-old balance of power. It’s a scenario that’s been repeated around Europe and elsewhere. The latest country to swing to the right: Portugal. Guests: Patricia Calca Research Fellow and Assistant Professor at the University Institute of Lisbon Ricardo Leite Former Portuguese Member of Parliament Hugo Ferrinho Lopes Visiting Researcher at the European University Institute