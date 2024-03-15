World Share

Where Does Syria Stand After 13 Years of Civil War?

What started as peaceful protests against the Syrian regime in March 2011, soon escalated into a full-blown multi-sided civil war. The conflict saw Russia and Iran support Bashar-al Assad's government, while NATO and several Gulf Arab states backed the opposition forces to varying degrees. The UN says, since the Syrian war broke out thousands of people have been killed, while more than 10 million others have been displaced. And its new report points out that violence across the country has reached a new high since 2020, when Russia and Turkiye brokered a ceasefire after clashes between the warring sides in the Idlib province. Ankara vows to maintain what's called a safe zone on the Syrian side of the border and has carried out operations against the US-backed YPG - a wing of the PKK terrorist group. Turkiye also hosts more than three and a half million Syrian refugees displaced by the conflict. In the past years, the Syrian civil war hasn't made the international headlines as much as before, as the focus has shifted to other conflicts such as the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the conflict in Gaza. Strait Talk, hosted by Ayse Suberker, is TRT World’s programme that features in-depth analysis of Türkiye’s role in the world. Guests: Ammar Kahf Executive director of Omran Centre for Strategic Studies Tarik Oguzlu Professor at Istanbul Aydin University