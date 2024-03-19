World Share

Putin Scores a Successful Election Win, but What’s Next for Russia?

Russian President Vladimir Putin has won a third consecutive election victory with almost 88 percent of the vote, says the head of the country's election authority. This will be his fifth term in office, although Western countries including the US have condemned his victory calling it unfair and undemocratic. The Kremlin dismissed the criticism, saying it was clear the result shows the Russian people were consolidating around him. The three-day vote saw a record turnout of more than 75 percent, surpassing the previous high of the 1991 presidential election. Putin's closest competitor, supported by Russia's Communist Party, received only 4.3 percent of the votes. And even as voting was in progress, Russia launched a deadly missile attack in the city of Mykolaiv in Ukraine, while Moscow accused Kiev of sabotaging its elections with strikes on its infrastructure. And in his post-election speech, Putin said Western troops in Ukraine could lead to World War Three. While several leaders including Recep Tayyip Erdogan congratulated Putin for his victory, the Turkish president also added that Ankara is ready to resume any facilitator role in returning to the negotiation table in Ukraine. Strait Talk, hosted by Ayse Suberker, is TRT World’s programme that features in-depth analysis of Türkiye’s role in the world. Guests: Ivan Starodubtsev Political Analyst Glenn Diesen Professor at the University of South-Eastern Norway