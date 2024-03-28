POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Poland, Ukraine close to striking import deal to ease farmer discontent
02:15
World
Poland, Ukraine close to striking import deal to ease farmer discontent
Poland and Ukraine have said they are close to striking an agreement on food imports as part of an issue that has threatened to undermine European support for Kiev in its war with Russia. The prime ministers of the two countries met in Warsaw to discuss a range of topics. Talks however focused in particular on Ukraine’s tariff free access to EU markets, which Polish farmers have been protesting against by blocking roads and railways on the border between the two countries. TRT World’s Joel Flynn has more.
March 28, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?