POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
US Supreme Court rules Trump has immunity for official acts
02:03
World
US Supreme Court rules Trump has immunity for official acts
The US Supreme Court says Donald Trump has immunity from prosecution for any official acts he took while president of the United States. The ruling on his words and deeds, especially after he lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden, will certainly deepen political divisions, but for Trump, who's hoping to return to the White House, his trial on charges of trying to overturn the result will now be delayed until after November's election. Our North America Correspondent Jon Brain reports.
July 2, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?